Meet IDID: the newest K-Pop group to take the global stage talks journey and first album

K-pop rookies IDID made their epic debut last month with their first album, “I Did It,” and tell amNewYork that they are ready to “Step it Up.”

Starship Entertainment’s newest boy group–the first in over five years–made it into the limelight thanks to the survival variety program “Debut’s Plan” in March 2025. It was their musical prowess that drew the attention of fans around the globe and earned the title of Starship’s next-generation rookie act. The band’s moniker IDID stands for the phrases “I did it,” which is exactly the unshakable resolve members JANG YONGHOON, KIM MINJAE, PARK WONBIN, CHU YOOCHAN, PARK SEONGHYEON, BAEK JUNHYUK, and JEONG SEMIN have shown during their ambitious debut.

“To me, the meaning of the group is the starting point for the new journey and the ending point of my trainee years. It’s meaningful because it shows my hard work paid off,” JANG YONGHOON said.

amNewYork caught up with IDID where they describe their whirlwind journey, their debut album, and plans to keeping climbing higher. Still reeling from the release of “I Did It” on Sept. 15, the group gushed over their excitement and say that it focuses on their youthful experiences.

“Our debut album ‘I Did it’ represents its high-end refreshing vibe with freshness in heavy presence,” JEONG SEMIN said.

“Just like capturing precious moments by taking a photo, we wanted to convey the honest feelings of the passionate moments that everyone can feel in the album,” JANG YONGHOON said, who adds that ‘CHAN-RAN’ is his favorite track “because it represents IDID’s carefree and fun vibe.”

For PARK WONBIN, ‘SLOW TIDE’ was a track that had special meaning ot him because of how it makes feel refreshed and happy to listen to–something he hopes his fans feel when listening to it.

‘CHAN-RAN’ is the focus track on their latest album and captures the groups whimsical and carefree essence with its hip-hop bass and catchy rhythem. It is through this song and music video that the group’s bright personalities shine through.

“I’m very excited to release the album. Our debut album ‘I Did It.’ has a cool and youthful mood so I hope our fans can enjoy IDID’s colors,” KIM MINJAE shared. “We were inspired by the emotions of youth, and we believe this is a time when it’s okay to fall down but also a time when anything is possible.”

Grit and steadfast determination to persevere are what make IDID so captivating, and yet their blossoming success is still new for them.

“It feels surreal. I’m grateful to finally show what we’ve been preparing for a long time yet feel responsible since it’s just the beginning,” CHU YOOCHAN said.

In less than a year, IDID cultivated a strong fan base, which the group credits for their success and add that they grateful to be doing the thing they love most.

“Our fans are the reason why we can move forward, and IDID was formed because of them. I hope IDID and our fans continue to communicate and exchange energy to keep this good relationship,” PARK SEONGHYEON said. “I’m not saying others are not having fun but learning new things, growing with the members, and achieving what I dreamt of are all fun experiences for me. I’m excited to see our future with the members.”

“I would say it feels like breathing because breathing is so natural, you don’t even notice. Just like our fans, I also get inspired by our fans when I communicate, and just having them gives me motivation to give more energy to our fans,” JANG YONGHOON said.

BAEK JUNHYUK has a message for all of those who’ve supported them throughout their journey: “No matter where you live or who you are, I’ll always love you.”