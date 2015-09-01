James Bond author apologizes for saying Idris Elba ‘too street’ for 007

The wrath of Idris Elba fans was felt by “007” writer Anthony Horowitz across the Internet Tuesday, leading the author to do some serious backpedalling after he suggesteed the Brit heartthrob was “too street” to play James Bond.

“I am mortified to have caused offence,” Horowitz tweeted Tuesday. “In the [Mail on Sunday] article I expressed the opinion that to my mind Adrian Lester would be a better choice, but I’m a writer not a casting director so what do I know?”

Horowitz further explained in his Twitter apology that he “clumsily” chose the words because he was picturing Elba as the gritty character he plays in BBC crime drama “Luther.”

Elba, 42, is one of a handful of actors rumored as a possible replacement for Daniel Craig, who will appear for the last time as the MI6 agent in the upcoming movie “Spectre,” out Nov. 6.

Damien Lewis, of Showtime’s “Homeland” fame, is another possibility, according to the bookies.