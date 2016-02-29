Iggy Pop poses nude for Brooklyn Museum exhibit

The drawings will be on display in fall 2016.

A group of artists drew a well-known nude model recently at the New York Academy of Art.

The model was Iggy Pop, the musician and provocateur, and the drawings will be featured in an upcoming exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum.

“Iggy Pop Life Class” was conceived by artist Jeremy Delle and opens in fall 2016.

“The life class is a special place in which to scrutinize the human form. As the bedrock of art education and art history, it is still the best way to understand the body,” Deller said. “For me it makes perfect sense for Iggy Pop to be the subject of a life class; his body is central to an understanding of rock music and its place within American culture. His body has witnessed much and should be documented.”

Pop has always performed shirtless, even now about 50 years after forming his venerable band The Stooges. But how many of us have seen him fully nude? While the drawings are not quite the same thing as the real, consider us intrigued.

The singer will be on tour starting March 15, promoting his forthcoming album, “Post Pop Depression,” with Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age. The duo plays a sold-out show at United Palace Theatre, 4140 Broadway, on April 12.