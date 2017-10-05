Here’s one reason to happily rush into the holiday season: Liam Payne and Camila Cabello are headlining the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour.

Jingle Ball’s NYC show at Madison Square Garden falls right in the middle of the 12-stop tour, which begins Nov. 28 with a stop in Dallas, Texas, and stretches through mid-December, the music service announced Thursday. MSG will be feeling the spirit of the season on Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Payne, whose hit “Strip That Down” has fans forgetting about his One Direction days, and Cabello, riding out the success of “Bad Things” with a new hit “Havana,” are expected to perform at select stops along the tour, but specifics haven’t yet been announced.

The former 1D member and once Fifth Harmony singer will join “this year’s biggest recording artists,” a news release promises. The full lineup is set to be revealed next week.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for Capital One cardholders on Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. via iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne. Everyone else can nab tickets Oct. 16 at noon by heading to iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall.

Last year’s holiday concert brought out Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, Daya, Diplo and Fifth Harmony, among others.