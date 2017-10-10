Here’s one reason to happily rush into the holiday season: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Fall Out Boy are headlining the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour.

Jingle Ball’s NYC show at Madison Square Garden falls right in the middle of the 12-stop tour, which begins Nov. 28 with a stop in Dallas and stretches through mid-December. MSG will be feeling the spirit of the season on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

The Chainsmokers, Sam Smith, Halsey, Demi Lovato, Charlie Puth, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don't We will join Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Fall Out Boy on stage, according to iHeartRadio, which announced the MSG lineup on Tuesday.

Swift will release her cheeky new album "Reputation" with dark but catchy tunes like "Look What You Made Me Do" and "Ready For It?" in November.

Payne, whose hit “Strip That Down” has fans forgetting about his One Direction days, and former 1D member and onetime Fifth Harmony singer, Cabello, is riding out the success of “Bad Things” with a new hit, “Havana.”

Pre-sale tickets will be available for Capital One cardholders on Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. via iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne. Everyone else can nab tickets Oct. 16 at noon by heading to iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall.

The Jingle Ball will conclude with a live broadcast from Los Angeles on more than 100 iHeartRadio stations and stream live on CWTV.com. at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. It will also air on the CW network on Dec. 14 at 8 p.m.

Last year’s holiday concert brought out Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Daya, Diplo and Fifth Harmony, among others.