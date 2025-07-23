ILLENIUM to headline Sports Illustrated experience at Pier 17 Ryder Cup weekend

There will be no golf claps – this Ryder Cup weekend. Everyone’s hands will be up for ILLENIUM.

On Friday, Sept. 26, Grammy-nominated DJ and producer ILLENIUM will headline the first-ever Sports Illustrated Experience on The Rooftop at Pier 17.

With the Manhattan skyline as the backdrop and the Brooklyn Bridge glowing in the distance, the night will begin with insane sets from Paperwater and GudGroove before ILLENIUM takes over.

The show kicks off a new era for the sports brand, one where sports and nightlife collide, and big games can be something fans can celebrate together.

In partnership with Authentic Live and Live Nation, the brand is expanding beyond magazines and into live events, aiming to turn major sports weekends into full-scale experiences.

The kind that gets sports watchers off the couch and on the dance floor.

Matt Goldstein, EVP of Authentic Live, says that fans will never forget this night.

“The SI Experience is about more than entertainment; it’s about creating unforgettable moments around the world’s most iconic sports weekends. We’re proud to debut it in New York City during Ryder Cup weekend and bring fans closer to the energy of the game like never before.”

Adding to the experience, brand partners will be on-site with perks and activations: Verizon offers fast-lane entry and early ticket access, CELSIUS will keep the crowd up all night, Reebok brings the style, and guests can sip on Saint James Iced Tea and Waterloo Sparking Water. For VIP treatment, Velocity Black is delivering concierge-level access throughout the night.

Tickets are available now at rooftopatpier17.com priced at $169 for general admission and up to $370 for the Heineken Silver Lounge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. But hurry up, this one is expected to sell fast and promises a full night of great energy and music you will not want to miss.