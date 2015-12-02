In ‘Star Wars’ news, Carrie Fisher loses 35 lbs. for film

“They don’t want to hire all of me — only about three-quarters!” the 59-year-old joked.

It’s “Star Wars” month and “The Force Awakens” stars are in full swing on the publicity trail, coming out with all kinds of tidbits for fans to feast on before the movie’s Dec. 18 release.

Carrie Fisher revealed to Britain’s Good Housekeeping magazine that she was urged to lose 35 pounds before reprising her role as Princess Leia. “They don’t want to hire all of me — only about three-quarters!” the 59-year-old joked. “They might as well say get younger, because that’s how easy it is.”

Meanwhile, director J.J. Abrams relayed to Jimmy Fallon on his “Tonight Show” how “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda came to collaborate on the film’s music. “I go to see [“Hamilton”] … and at intermission Lin-Manuel Miranda, … comes up to me and he says, ‘Hey, if you need music for the cantina, I’ll write it,'” Abrams said.

At first the director thought Miranda was joking, but after a few emails it all came together.