‘Indecent’ extends Broadway run; ‘Salesman’ to get experimental makeover

Tear up the closing notice — at least for now. Paula Vogel’s Broadway drama “Indecent,” which recently announced that it …

Tear up the closing notice — at least for now. Paula Vogel’s Broadway drama “Indecent,” which recently announced that it would close on June 25, will instead run an additional six weeks. The play, which won Tony Awards for Rebecca Taichman’s direction and Christopher Akerlind’s lighting design, explores Sholem Asch’s controversial Yiddish melodrama “God of Vengeance.” In a statement, producer Daryl Roth said that “the electricity of what is happening at the Cort has been profound” and the extension is meant “to give theatergoers a little more time to see it before we pack up our suitcases for the final time on August 6.”

‘Salesman’ to get experimental makeover

Following the strange and divisive Broadway revivals of Arthur Miller’s “A View from the Bridge” and “The Crucible” by experimental director Ivo van Hove, “Death of a Salesman,” Miller’s best-known drama, will receive an avant-garde, symbolism-driven interpretation in Brooklyn directed by Rubén Polendo (Theater Mitu). It will play the Fishman Space at BAM Fisher from July 14-23. A decade ago, when Polendo directed “Hair” at NYU, every actor shaved his or her head and the score was remade to sound like Philip Glass. To this day, I remain puzzled by that production.

Elvis bio musical premiering in Maine

Anyone remember “All Shook Up,” the flop 2005 Broadway musical built around songs made famous by Elvis Presley, which had a plot that resembled “Twelfth Night” in a small Midwestern town in the 1950s? Well, Elvis is getting another chance to make it in musical theater. “Heartbreak Hotel,” a new musical based on the life of Elvis, will debut in August at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine. It is written and directed by Floyd Mutrux, co-creator of the musical “Million Dollar Quartet” (about the legendary 1956 jam session between Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash).

‘A Clockwork Orange’ stage version follows ‘1984’

Just a week after opening night of “1984” on Broadway, another stage adaptation of a classic dystopian novel is set to come from London to New York. Alexandra Spencer-Jones’s production of Anthony Burgess’s incendiary 1962 work “A Clockwork Orange” will play Off-Broadway’s New World Stages beginning Sept. 2. Just like “1984,” “A Clockwork Orange” has scenes where its rebellious protagonist is captured and tortured. No word yet on whether stage versions of “Brave New World,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Fahrenheit 451” are also on the way.

Lincoln Center Festival director stepping down

Nigel Redden, who has been director of Lincoln Center Festival (which brings theater, music and dance productions from around the world to Lincoln Center venues each summer) for almost 20 years, will step down from his position once the 2017 festival comes to an end. Festival highlights under his watch have included the Royal Shakespeare Company’s residency at the Park Avenue Armory, Cate Blanchett in “Uncle Vanya” and “The Maids” at City Center, “Pacific Overtures” in Japanese and marathon productions by Ireland’s Druid Theatre Company.

Florida dominates the Platt-hosted Jimmy Awards

Sofia Deler and Tony Moreno, both teens from Florida, won best actress and best actor, respectively, at the Jimmy Awards on Monday night at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre. The Jimmy Awards recognize high school students who won regional competitions across the country for their performances in stage musicals. Tony winner Ben Platt (“Dear Evan Hansen”), who hosted the event, at 23 years old, is not much older than the students who competed.

Harburg-Arlen musical ‘Jamaica’ to be revived in Harlem

Harlem Repertory Theatre will continue its series of musicals by playwright-lyricist Yip Harburg with “Jamaica,” a long-forgotten 1959 musical about the island squaring off against American commercialism, beginning July 29 at the Tato Laviera Theatre. The original Broadway production starred Lena Horne and Ricardo Montalbán. In terms of other Harburg works, the company is currently presenting “The Wizard of Oz” and will later produce “Finian’s Rainbow,” “Flahooley” and “Bloomer Girl.” Among them, Harold Arlen wrote the music for “The Wizard of Oz,” “Jamaica” and “Bloomer Girl.”

Ruehl joins Urie for ‘Torch Song’

Tony and Academy Award winner Mercedes Ruehl (“Lost in Yonkers”) will join Michael Urie for the upcoming Off-Broadway revival of Harvey Fierstein’s landmark 1982 gay drama “Torch Song Trilogy” (which has been revised and retitled “Torch Song”) at Second Stage Theater. Urie will play a drag performer and Ruehl will be his Jewish mother. The play was made into a 1988 film with Fierstein, Matthew Broderick and Anne Bancroft. Preview performances begin on Sept. 26.

‘Jerry’s Girls’ heading Off-Broadway

With the Bette Midler-led Broadway revival of “Hello, Dolly!” bringing in big bucks, it was inevitable that another Jerry Herman musical would come along. As part of its Musicals in Mufti series, the York Theatre Company will present a limited run concert production of the all-female revue “Jerry’s Girls” (which contains songs from “Hello, Dolly!,” “Mame,” “Mack and Mabel,” “Dear World” and “La Cage aux Folles”) beginning Aug. 5. The 1985 Broadway production starred Chita Rivera, Dorothy Loudon and Leslie Uggams.

Spotted . . .

Samantha Bee at “A Doll’s House, Part 2” . . . Fran Drescher at “Groundhog Day” . . . Andrew Lloyd Webber at the final performance of “Sunset Boulevard” . . . Helen Hunt at “Dear Evan Hansen.”