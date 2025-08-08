Three indie groups to host ultimate short film screening fest this weekend on Lower East Side

For one night only, three groups dedicated to underground and offbeat cinema are collaborating are coming together for a show on the Lower East Side.

On Sunday, Aug. 10, Videodome Jr. will host screenings of a curated collection of short films from form-bending artists in and out of New York City. The show will be held at 55 Chrystie St.

“I think all three of us are operating under the same ethos of wanting to bring the wilder side of film to people, make it accessible and hopefully turn someone on to something inspiring. I’m really excited for this event which will celebrate so many innovative filmmakers from NYC and beyond,” said Dylan Mars Greenberg, creator of Videodome.

The video store Night Owl Video has teamed up with Olympia’s Sleazy Femme Film Festival and Brooklyn’s Videodome Jr. to create this once in a lifetime film screening event. The event will feature unique short films from Tempest Creation, Hazel Katz-Muna Muhsin, Vape Kid Jr., SG Egan, Ángel Jacinto and Glitter Macabre, Ryan Bender, Josafat Concepcion, Lisa Hammer, Jason Greenblatt, and animations by Erma Fiend from Video dome; from Sleazy Femme Film Fest, there will be films from Lampros Kordolaimis, Becca Kozak, Maren Moreno, Kaye Adelaide, Mariel Sharp, David Leo, Susannah Farrugia, Avian de Keizer and Ruby Mullen.

“I created Sleazy Femme Film Fest to bring underground queer film from all over to Olympia, WA. There’s so many brilliant, transgressive filmmakers whose art is buried by heavy online censorship and stupid algorithms. As a DIY filmmaker, it was festivals like Sleazy Femme that helped me meet collaborators and gain a small audience of freaks that pick up what I’m putting down. I love to bring together my community of feminists, queers and punks in person to watch movies made by truly independent directors,” said Maren Moreno of Sleazy Femme Fest. “I’m so excited to bring some of the most outrageous shorts from past and future Olympia screenings to New York City and to team up Dylan Mars Greenberg’s ‘Videodome’ screening series. Dylan is an artist I’ve admired for over a decade at this point and is the true embodiment of the Sleazy Femme philosophy of DIY ethics, gay chaos and lots of filthy fun.”

“Sleazy Femme Film Fest is part Warheads candy and part swinging paint can. Maren’s unpredictable curation is moving, often times humorous, and occasionally taffy-brained. Good film programming asks you to shake a magic 8 ball with a group of strangers – and this does just that,” said Rob Patrick, Director of Programming at the Olympia Film Society.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $11.25 ($10 + $1.25 service fee) and can be purchased at www.showclix.com/ event/night-owl-video- presents-videodome-jr-sleazy- femme-film-fest.

Details

What: VIDEODOME Jr. + Sleazy Femme Film Fest

Where: 55 Chrystie St., Lower East Side

When: Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m.

Price: Tickets start at $11.25, muct be 21+