‘Inside Amy Schumer’ isn’t canceled, comedian tweets

“Inside Amy Schumer” isn’t getting the boot.

Amy Schumer seemed to announce the Emmy-winning show’s cancellation on Twitter on Wednesday. Schumer commented on the controversy surrounding comedian Kurt Metzger, who angered fans on Sunday with a series of social media posts about sexual assault victims.

“I didn’t fire Kurt. He isn’t a writer for my show because we aren’t making the show anymore. There are no writers for it,” Schumer tweeted to fans who questioned whether or not Metzger wrote for “Inside Amy Schumer.”

To further allude to the cancellation, Schumer retweeted a fan who reached out to tell the comedian her show will be missed.

“You’re the best, and we’ll miss your show. And Twitter sucks sometimes,” Twitter user Laura McLean tweeted on Wednesday.

Schumer reassured fans on Thursday that the show hasn’t been canceled, but that she will be taking a break to continue her book tour for “The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo.”

“#InsideAmySchumer is not canceled. @ComedyCentral has provided us with a wonderful home and we couldn’t be happier there. I am just touring,” she tweeted.

Comedy Central renewed the show for a fifth season in January.