The comedian’s hit show will return for another season.

The fourth season hasn’t even aired yet, but Comedy Central is betting on Amy Schumer.

The network announced the green light for the fifth season of “Inside Amy Schumer” on Wednesday.

“We are so excited to get picked up,” said Schumer. “I’ve gotten picked up many times, but this time feels the best.”

The fourth season of the Emmy-award winning show debuts in April.