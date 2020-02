Bethenny Frankel might be getting real. According to Us Weekly, the former “housewife” is returning for the seventh season of …

According to Us Weekly, the former “housewife” is returning for the seventh season of “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

Frankel, who left the Bravo series in 2010 and recently starred in her own talk show, denied her return on SiriusXM Radio Wednesday.