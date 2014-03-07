Isaiah Washington to make ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ return

Burke is back.

It’s been almost seven years since Isaiah Washington was let go from “Grey’s Anatomy,” but the actor is returning for one last hurrah, E! News reports.

Washington, whose character Dr. Preston Burke was last seen leaving Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) at the altar, will be a part of Oh’s final season.

“It’s important to me that Cristina’s journey unfolds exactly as it should,” Shonda Rhimes, the show’s executive producer, said in a statement. “Burke is vital to that journey—he gives her story that full-circle moment we need to properly say goodbye to our beloved Cristina Yang.”

Off-screen, Washington’s departure wasn’t any prettier. He was let go by ABC after allegedly directing a homophobic slur at gay co-star T.R. Knight during a fight on set.

Isaiah has since made ammends with the LGBT community, offering a public apology, starring in a PSA and having a sit-down with GLAAD. “His statements promoting marriage equality in recent years have sent a strong message of support for LGBT people. We look forward to seeing him return to one of our favorite shows,” GLAAD said in a statement.

Washington’s episode is reportedly set to air in May.