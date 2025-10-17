Global K-pop group tripleS is making a name for itself this fall season. They have dominated their North American tour, Alpha Percent, are the first girl group to take part in New York City’s KOOM festival, and are giving fans the power to choose how they run their music.

tripleS are the embodiment of Beyonce’s “Girls Run the World,” as they make history for being the largest K-Pop group with 24 multinational members, often performing in sub-units. After debuting in 2023, these bright-eyed, female powerhouses are making waves on the global stage by putting fans at the forefront of their music. Thanks to an app developed by their label, Modhaus, fans are able to vote as to which members they want to see perform together.

Usually, every movement in a K-Pop group is controlled by their company and management team; however, tripleS are shaking things up by taking their fans’ opinions into account. Through a series of voting stages, fans can pick title tracks and who they want to see perform these songs. Each voting stage will show what direction supporters are leaning toward for tripleS, and as they approach the final countdown, fans can steer the outcome.

Last month, sub-unit Alphie made their debut for the North American tour, “Alpha Percent,” at the Palladium Times Square and released their song Lit Pop for this showcase. Members YooYeon, Kotone, Nien, Lynn, HaYeon, ShiOn, ChaeWon, and JiYeon also performed their fan-voted favorite track, “Gravity” at the New York City show.

“Alpha Percent means being part of the very top group. It started as a symbol from the intro track on our album ASSEMBLE25 and through this score, we wanted to carry on that meeting and complete it together with all of you,” ChaeWon said. “What makes this even more special is that it’s the first time we’re showing you the new lineup of us, eight members.”

tripleS is back again in New York City today for the KOOM startup festival, a three-day celebration (Oct. 16 to Oct. 18) of Korean innovation, creativity, and global influence at the Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn. Over 50 distinguished speakers will hold panels on technology, business, and culture in the morning, and star-studded concerts will be held in the evenings.