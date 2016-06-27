J.K. Rowling, Eddie Redmayne to come to Carnegie Hall for screening of ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’

The screening will be at Carnegie Hall for a charity event.

Fantastic news for New York Potterheads.

This fall, fans will have the opportunity to catch the latest film from J.K. Rowling’s world of wizardry — with the author herself.

A special advanced screening of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” will take place at Carnegie Hall on Nov. 12, as part of a benefit for the Lumos Foundation USA, a children’s rights charity founded by Rowling, 50.

Eddie Redmayne, who stars as Newt Scamander in the 1920s New York-set movie, will also be in attendance. The British actor, 34, and the “Harry Potter” author will take the stage for a discussion at the film, which marks Rowling’s first effort as a screenwriter.

Tickets range from $25 to $1,000 and are on sale now at carnegiehall.org.

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” will hit movie theaters around the country on Nov. 18.