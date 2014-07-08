J.K. Rowling posts new ‘Harry Potter’ story about 34-year-old Harry

Harry Potter is at the World Cup. And he is going gray.

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling on Tuesday published a 1,500-word story about the famous characters on her website Pottermore. It’s the first update we’ve gotten on our favorite magical characters since the final book of the series, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” came out in 2007.

Rowling, who has been writing a series of pieces about the Quidditich World Cup to coincide with the real World Cup, mentioned our heroes in a piece “written” by Daily Prophet’s Rita Skeeter (who still hasn’t gotten a promotion? Yikes). Considering it’s the first time since ’07 that Rowling has included the “Harry Potter” characters in her writing, it’s not very surprising the site crashed early Tuesday.

In the new installment, Potter is about to turn 34 and there are now “threads of silver in the famous Auror’s black hair, but he continues to wear distinctive round glasses that some might say are better suited to a style-deficient twelve-year-old.”

He also has “nasty cut over his right cheekbone,” cause unknown (although Skeeter speculates). The Ministry of Magic has refused to comment as well “no less than 514 times” (way to be dogged, Rita), causing Skeeter to ask “what are they hiding?” just like old times. It appears Potter’s wife, Ginny Potter (nee Weasley), is now a reporter, covering the Qudditich World Cup. Harry and Ginny have two sons, James and Albus.

Ron Weasley’s “famous ginger hair appears to be thinning slightly,” (sheesh, again with the hair issues?) and he recently left the Ministry of Magic to co-manage Weasley’s Wizard Wheezes. Hermione is described as the “femme fatal of the group” and she is reportedly on track to be the next Minister of Magic.

The surviving members of the gang are all there, plus the children of some of the dearly departed. And of course, Skeeter is hot on the trail about a reunion of a Dumbledore’s Army. (She could just be plugging her new biography “Dumbledore’s Army: The Dark Side of the Demob.”)

Rowling still insists she has “no plans” to write any more “Harry Potter” books, although she will still be writing short stories to coincide with the World Cup.

Are we ever going to find out how Harry got this new scar?