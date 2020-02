Gyllenhaal will appear in “Constellations.”

Broadway’s about to get a whole lot hunkier.

Hollywood hottie Jake Gyllenhaal will make his Broadway debut this December in the American premiere of Nick Payne’s relationship drama “Constellations,” producers announced on Thurday.

Previews begin Dec. 16 with a Jan. 13, 2015, opening at the Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Meanwhile, fellow stud Bradley Cooper is set to hit the Great White Way in “The Elephant Man” come October.