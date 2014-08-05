Report: James Corden to replace Craig Ferguson

There may be a new “Late Late Show” host.

A new personality may be set to fill the host’s chair of CBS’ “The Late Late Show.”

Actor and comedian James Corden, 35, will replace outgoing host Craig Ferguson, according to trade publication TheWrap..

Ferguson, 52, who has hosted the show since 2005, said in April that he’d be departing at “the end of this year.”

Corden, a British citizen, won a Tony Award in 2012 for his role in Broadway’s “One Man, Two Guvnors” and appeared alongside Kiera Knightly in the musical drama, “Begin Again.” He is set to star in the upcoming Disney film adaptation of Into the Woods. In Britain, he may be best known for co-writing and starring in the BBC sitcom, “Gavin & Stacey.”

CBS did not respond to a request for comment.