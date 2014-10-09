Jan Hooks dead; SNL comedian was 57

Jan Hooks, the comedian who played Candy Sweeney on “The Sweeney Sisters” skits as well as other characters on “Saturday Night Live” from 1986 to 1991, has died in NYC at the age of 57, according to her agency, which declined to provide further details.

A source told TMZ “Jan had been battling a serious illness.”

Hooks, who continued to appear in cameos on SNL through 1994 and was known for her impersonations of Jodie Foster and Ann-Margret, also played Carlene Dobber in “Designing Women,” Vicki Dubcek in “3rd Rock From The Sun” and Tina, the Alamo Girl in the movie, “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure.”