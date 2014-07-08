Jay Z and Beyonce: Music’s new royal couple

But Hova and Bey are far from the first high-profile musicians to pair up.

The country fought a war to separate itself from a monarchy, so it is oddly fitting that the couple closest to American royalty would set up shop at MetLife Stadium so close to July 4th. Jay Z and Beyoncé command the same loyalty and respect from their “subjects,” or fans, that a British king and queen might, with the added American trait of, you know, actually doing something.

But Hova and Bey are far from the first high-profile musicians to have paired up. Every genre seems to have its royal couples, as a quick jaunt around the charts can confirm.

Paul Simon & Edie Brickell

KING & QUEEN OF: Adult Contemporary

HER: “What I Am,” her 1988 hit song, will always be her legacy, but 25 years later she won a Grammy for her collaboration with Steve Martin, “Love Has Come For You.”

HIM: He’s one-half of Simon and Garfunkel, a 12-time Grammy winner and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But most importantly, he’s a part of the “Saturday Night Live” “Five-Timers Club.”

Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash

KING & QUEEN OF: Country (Classic)

HER: Born into the country music world as a member of the Carter Family, June started performing from the age of 10 and continued, in a sense, until after her death; her final album was released posthumously.

HIM: A member of three different music Halls of Fame: Country, Rock and Roll and Gospel. Any song he sang instantly became his own (see his cover of “Hurt” by Nine Inch Nails). Also, he once committed murder in Nevada for kicks.

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

KING & QUEEN OF: Country (Modern)

HER: She’s sold more than 40 million records, but still may be best known outside of her country fandom for being the voice of NBC’s Sunday Night Football. That and “This Kiss,” of course.

HIM: He’s one of the top-selling artists of recent vintage; his first No. 1 album came in 1994, and he’s hit the top spot on the country charts for all but one album since.

Gavin Rossdale & Gwen Stefani

KING & QUEEN OF: The 1990s

HER: Singer/actress/fashion designer/reality show judge, as of this fall (she’s joining “The Voice” on NBC in place of Christina Aguilera). She may be better at some of those jobs than others, but it’s hard to come up with a list of people more omnipresent than Stefani over the last 20 years.

HIM: Hey, remember when Bush was a thing?

