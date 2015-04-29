Jay Z holds contest for free Manhattan show

If you want to see Jay Z live in the city for free next month, you’ve got to earn his seal of approval.

The hip-hop star launched a contest Wednesday for users of his music steaming service Tidal where the winners will be invited to a special concert on May 13. Jay Z will judge users’ personal playlists that they post with the hashtag #TIDALXJAYZ and award the best candidates with tickets.

The location for “Tidal X: Jay Z B-Sides,” will be at an “intimate New York City” venue that will be disclosed closer to the show’s date.