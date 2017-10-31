Jay-Z will be the 2018 honoree at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy gala, set for Jan. 27 at the Sheraton New York Times Square.

The 21-time Grammy winner, who also has been president of Def Jam Recordings and founded Roc Nation, will receive the 2018 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons award, which has gone to music execs including Davis, Motown’s Berry Gordy, and Atlantic Records co-founder Ahmet Ertegun.

“Jay-Z is a quintessential icon and I couldn’t be happier and more excited to share the evening with him,” said Davis, co-host of the pre-Grammy gala. “What a night this will be!”

Neil Portnow, president/CEO of the Recording Academy, said the group was thrilled to give the “Empire State of Mind” rapper the honor.

“His contributions as an industry trailblazer and music visionary only begin to touch on the tremendous impact he’s made both in entertainment and beyond,” he said. “Jay-Z also embodies the vibrant spirit of New York City and we couldn’t imagine a more fitting honoree as we return to Manhattan for this year’s Grammy Awards.”

The 60th Grammys ceremony will be held at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, after a 15-year run in Los Angeles. Jay-Z is expected to receive several Grammy nominations for his recent album “4:44.”