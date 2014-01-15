Jay-Z to play concert during Super Bowl weekend

Jay Z may not be performing during the Super Bowl’s halftime show (that gig went to Bruno Mars and the …

Jay Z may not be performing during the Super Bowl’s halftime show (that gig went to Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers), but he’s getting pretty darn close.

The Brooklyn-born rapper is scheduled to play DirecTV’s giant pre-Super Bowl bash, taking place the night before the big game, DirecTV announced yesterday.

The private, invitation-only annual event, dubbed Super Saturday Night, is taking place inside DirecTV’s SuperFan Stadium at Hudson River Park’s Pier 40 on Feb. 1. Giants quarterback Eli Manning and Mark Cuban’s AXS TV are co-hosting.

Earlier in the day, celebs such as Tracy Morgan and Adam Pally are facing off on the flag football field against NFL greats during the DirecTV Celebrity Beach Bowl, which is open to the public.

Also on Saturday, Drake and Diddy are playing a private show at Time Warner Cable Studios in New York.

Meanwhile, supermodels Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Brooklyn Decker and Bar Refaeli are hosting the 11th annual Leather & Laces party weekend at Liberty Theater in Times Square. Tickets are available for a hefty price.