Jay Z to release his first album in four years this month

He gave us 30 seconds of a new track, “Adnis.”

Jay Z announced the release date of his first new album in four years on Sunday night.

It seems the artist was waiting for the birth of his twins to announce details of his new album, which was teased around New York City earlier this month. Posters that displayed the album title “4:44” appeared on banner advertisements in Times Square and at various subway stops including the Jay Street station.

The album is slated for release on June 30 exclusively to Sprint and Tidal users, according to a YouTube video teaser posted by Sprint. The clip features 30 seconds of a new track titled “Adnis” and includes cameos from Mahershala Ali and Danny Glover.

“Letter to my dad that I never wrote, speeches I prepared that I never spoke, words on a paper that I never red, proses never penned, they stayed in my head,” Jay Z raps in the teaser.

Jay Z’s last studio album, “Magna Carta Holy Grail,” was released in 2013.