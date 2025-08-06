Jazzmobile’s Summerfest going stronger amid Harlem Week

Jazzmobile’s Summerfest is back and better than ever, bringing Harlem to life through live music.

Now in its 60th year, Summerfest brings an outstanding roster of jazz stars and emerging talents to Harlem’s Grant’s Tomb, located at W 122nd Street & Riverside Drive, and Marcus Garvey Park’s Richard Rodgers Amphitheater, located at 18 Mt Morris Park W, for free musical performances on Wednesdays and Fridays, respectively.

This year’s lineup features a variety of genres, ranging from Latin, post-bop, blues, swing stylings and beyond. A highlight from Summerfest this is year is the annual Great Jazz on the Great Hill in Central Park, presented in partnership with the Central Park Conservancy, at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 9. The show will feature Lezlie Harrison as the host and trumpeters Josh Evans and Wallace Roney, Jr. For swing fans, The George Gee Swing Orchestra will perform that night with a full dance floor to show off your moves!

Other highlights from this season include City Parks Foundation|SummerStage and Jazzmobile’s Summerfest’s show featuring Terri Lyne Carrington “We Insist 2025’ with Christie Dashiel on Aug. 15 and the opening night of the Charlie Parker Festival of Aug. 22, featuring Ron Carter’s Great Big Band and vocalist April May Webb and S.O.A.R. at Marcus Garvey Park.

All Summerfest concerts are free to the public, weather permitting and subject to change. On Wednesday evenings, depending on availability, concerts may be moved to the Interchurch Center, located at 61 Claremont Ave.

The series has stayed free thanks donors such as The Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, the Harlem Community Development Corporation, West Harlem Development Corporation, Joyce and George Wein Foundation, The Mellon Foundation, the Howard Gilman Foundation, television partner PIX11 and Steinway & Sons.

For the full Summerfest lineup, visit jazzmobile.org.