God destroys dinosaurs. God creates Goldblum. Goldblum creates . . . jazz.

Actor Jeff Goldblum — who has hosted a semiregular jazz show at Los Angeles’ Rockwell Table & Stage for years — has officially signed with Decca Records, with his debut jazz album expected later this year.

“I’m so happy to be in cahoots with the wonderful people at Decca, one of the coolest and most prestigious labels of all time,” Goldblum said in a statement.

In between starring in everything from cult classic “The Fly” to blockbuster pioneer “Jurassic Park” — not to mention stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok” — Goldblum has played with his jazz band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, throughout the years. The actor learned piano as a child, and has often said in interviews he’s been performing on lounge stages since the age of 15.

It was reportedly a recent live collaboration with singer Jeff Porter on “The Graham Norton Show” that brought the 65-year-old to Decca’s attention.

“As far as I can tell, everyone loves Jeff Goldblum,” said Tom Lewis, Decca’s director of A&R. “He’s a fantastic jazz pianist, a great band leader and just about the loveliest man in the world. His love of jazz is infectious and whenever he plays he makes you feel very happy. If we can take Jeff’s music into people’s homes then we will be helping, in our own small way, to make the world a happier place.”

The actor can next be seen on-screen in “Hotel Artemis,” in theaters June 8. Next month he is also reprising his “Jurassic Park” role, for the first time in 21 years, for “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” out June 22.