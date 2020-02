This is Hager’s second daughter.

Jenna Bush Hager, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, gave birth to a daughter on Aug. 13, she announced on Friday.

Hager and her husband, Henry Hager, named the baby Poppy Louise Hager. The baby is named after Hager’s grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, whose nickname growing up was Poppy.

Poppy Louise Bush weighed 7 pounds, 9 oz., according to the “Today” show, where Hager is a correspondent.

This is Hager’s second daughter. Her elder daughter, Mila, is two.