Jennifer Aniston says ‘Friends’ would never happen in 2017

“The One Where We Stared At Our Phones.”

“The One Where We Stared At Our Phones.”

While we still binge-watch “Friends” today (thanks, Netflix!), Jennifer Aniston doesn’t think the sitcom would have riveted audiences if it had aired in 2017.

Our obsession with technology would make the hilarious chats at Central Perk nearly impossible, the actress, who will always be known as Rachel in our hearts, said in a recent interview on Arianna Huffington’s new iHeartRadio podcast, “The Thrive Global.”

“We were jokingly saying that if “Friends” was created today, you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones,” Aniston said to Huffington. “There would be no actual episodes or conversations.”

Taking a look into New York City’s coffee shop scene, it’s hard to deny that iPhones, laptops and headphones are everywhere.

Huffington’s latest venture explores all things sleep, wellness and anti-technology — the businesswoman is known for her love of naps and “phone beds” — and plans to chat with her celebrity friends on their own day-to-day habits. Aniston revealed in this “The Thrive Global” episode that both she and hubby Justin Theroux are fans of meditation and sleep apps.