Jennifer Lawrence tops Forbes list of highest grossing actors for 2014

Jennifer Lawrence won’t go hungry any time soon.

The 24-year-old star of “The Hunger Games” and this year’s sequel “Mockingjay — Part 1” has been named the top grossing actor of 2014, thanks to dual blockbusters, according to Forbes. Lawrence’s star star turn as Mystique in this year’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past” — a hit which boosted the worth of all its major stars — helped hurtle the star into the bankability stratosphere, according to the magazine.

Lawrence’s movies grossed $1.4 billion in 2014, said Forbes, which combined global movie grosses (per figures compiled by Box Office Mojo) for each actor to come up with its list. Lawrence, who won the best actress Oscar in 2012’s “Silver Linings Playbook” is also likely to do well in 2015, given that “Mockingjay,” the sequel to “Hunger Games,” has not yet finished its run and the fourth installment in that series is due to be released in November.

Other top-grossing actors on Forbes’ 2014 list are:

2. Chris Pratt, 35, $1.2 billion, primarily for his role as Peter Quill in the smash hit, “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

3. Scarlett Johansson, 30, $1.18 billion. The new mom had a star turn in “Captain America” and had her income additionally bolstered by “Lucy” and “Under the Skin.”

4. Mark Wahlberg, 43, $1 billion. “Transformers: Age of Extinction” helped Wahlberg nab fourth place.

5. Chris Evans, 33, $801 million. The action hero’s turn in “Captain America” was augmented by overseas sales for the American VOD hit, “Snowpiercer.”

6. Emma Stone, 26, $764 million. Stones’ stunning turn in “Birdman,” which has made only $23 million so far, and as “Sophie” in Woody Allen’s “Magic in the Moonlight,” was dwarfed by what “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” pulled in.

7. Angelina Jolie, 39, $758 million. This twist on the classic, “Sleeping Beauty,” “Maleficent,” with Jolie playing the title character, was the most lucrative hit of her career.

8. James McAvoy, 35, $747 million. “X-Men: Days of Future Past” boosted McAvoy onto the list, though he was given a little extra help from “The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby.”

9. Michael Fassbender, 37, $746 million. Fassbender (aka Magneto aka Erik Lehnsherr) was another beneficiary of the X-Men franchise.

10. Hugh Jackman, 46, $746 million. Even though, “X-Men: Days of Future Past” was the only movie for multitalented Jackman this year, it was enough to get him on the Forbes list.