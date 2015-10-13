Jennifer Lawrence, in Lenny newsletter, slams sexist double standards in Hollywood

The actress opens up about the leaked Sony e-mail that revealed her “American Hustle” salary.

Jennifer Lawrence is getting real about sexism in Hollywood.

The latest edition of Lenny features an essay penned by the actress, in which she blames herself for being too polite to negotiate a higher wage for her role in the 2013 flick “American Hustle.”

“When the Sony hack happened and I found out how much less I was being paid than the lucky people with [male genitalia], I didn’t get mad at Sony. I got mad at myself. I failed as a negotiator,” the 25-year-old actress said, admitting “I didn’t want to seem ‘difficult’ or ‘spoiled.'”

Assessing why she felt that way, she called out the societal expectations women are lumped with to be “agreeable” and the double standard that exists for men and women.

“I’m over trying to find the “adorable” way to state my opinion and still be likable! [Expletive] that,” Lawrence said.

“I don’t think I’ve ever worked for a man in charge who spent time contemplating what angle he should use to have his voice heard,” she added, citing co-stars Jeremy Renner, Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper as examples of male actors who “all fought and succeeded in negotiation powerful deals for themselves.”

The “Hunger Games” star is the latest celebrity contributor to the feminism-focused newsletter created by Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.

Since the launch of Lenny a couple of weeks ago, Amy Poehler interviewed actor 12-year-old actress Sydney Lucas, while Dunham, in the first edition, sat down with Hillary Clinton.