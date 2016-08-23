Jennifer Lawrence tops Forbes list of world’s highest-paid actresses

It’s the second year in a row that the “Hunger Games” star topped the list.

Oh the joy Jennifer Lawrence must feel when checking her bank balance. For a two years in a row, the 26-year-old has come out on top of Forbes’ annual World’s Highest Paid Actresses list, this year with a cool $46 million.

Forbes cites the hugely profitable final installment of the “Hunger Games” series last year as part of that figure, with its $653.4 million gross. The sum doesn’t hold a candle to Lawrence’s male counterparts however: While this year’s top earning actors will be revealed Thursday, last year Robert Downey Jr. was crowned top of the heap with $80 million.

Last October Lawrence drew attention when she penned an essay in Lenny, lambasting the absurd wage gap between the sexes in Hollywood. Melissa McCarthy, 45, came in second place with $33 million, thanks in part to her starring role in “Ghostbusters,” while Scarlett Johansson, 31, landed in third place, with $25 million. Charlize Theron, Amy Adams, Julia Roberts and Mila Kunis were all among the top ten.

Noticeable absentees, after appearing on last year’s list: Sandra Bullock, Angelina Jolie and Kristen Stewart, to name a few.