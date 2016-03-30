Jennifer Lopez does ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with James Corden of ‘The Late Late Show’

Part of the brilliance of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment is that it gets top-notch celebrites to loosen up in a much lower-profile venue than a stiff television set. And hey, if said celebrity has something to promote, all the better.

On Tuesday night, it was Jennifer Lopez riding shotgun with the host of “The Late Late Show with James Corden”; you might have seen her doing the circuit to promote the series finale of “American Idol” and the season wrap of her “Shades of Blue” series.

The 13-minute-plus clip finds Corden asking Lopez questions from “did you insure your butt?” to how many times she’s been proposed to — no and five, respectively — while, naturally, doing some singing along with his passenger. On the setlist: Lopez’ “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” (during which Corden pulls out his falsetto) and Bruno Mars’ “Locked Out of Heaven,” among others.

In between songs, Lopez shows her driver some music video moves, and shares the most famous people in her phone. Corden was most exicted about the presence of Cristiano Rinaldo’s number, though, really, what he’ll likely remember most is singing a “Jenny from the Block” duet with Lopez in person.