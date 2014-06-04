Jennifer Lopez fans turned away from free Orchard Beach concert

Jennifer Lopez’s free concert at Orchard Beach brought out fans, street hawkers and scalpers.

Crowds gathered at the Pelham Bay Park No. 6 train stop, where a special bus was shuttling concert-goers with printed tickets to see the Bronx-born singer perform. Fans unaware that they needed a physical ticket couldn’t board.

“It’s sad that a lot of people who came had to be turned away,” said Hubert Headen, a 36-year-old vendor from the Lower East Side who was peddling posters and T-shirts.

Several tried to turn the misfortune into a quick buck.

“This is the first time I ever tried doing this. Things are rough,” said Vinny, a 26-year-old scalper who declined to give his last name. He was trying to unload six printed tickets for $400.

The show was slated to begin at 8:30 p.m., with an expected attendance of 25,000. Neeye Fall, 34, of Soundview, said she had been excited that she and her 15-year-old daughter would get to see Lopez near her old stomping grounds. “We were supposed to go but we didn’t know we needed a ticket,” Fall said.