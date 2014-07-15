Hathaway, Stewart dress in drag in Jenny Lewis video

“We screamed with laughter all day, huddled behind the monitor” Lewis told GQ.

What do Adidas track suits, Anne Hathaway, fake mustaches and rainbow suits have in common?

A lot, if you’re looking at Jenny Lewis’ new music video, “Just One of the Guys.”

Released just in time for Lewis’ first album in six years, the video features Hathaway, Brie Larson, and Kristen Stewart in drag rocking out with Lewis, who sports a rainbow pantsuit, and break-dancing while wearing fake mustaches.

The video had the girls in stitches. Lewis told GQ, where the video premiered, “We screamed with laughter all day, huddled behind the monitor.” Lewis’ album “The Voyager” will be out July 29.