Jeremy Piven on standup, family legacy, and his return to New York’s stage

Emmy Award–winning actor and comedian Jeremy Piven is preparing to take the stage at Sony Hall on Oct. 19, bringing his signature mix of humor, honesty, and heartfelt storytelling to the city that continues to embrace him.

“New York is one of those places where I feel so incredibly comfortable… You gotta go where you’re loved, and I’m loved in New York,” Piven said.

Piven’s shift into stand-up comedy over the past decade has allowed him to connect with audiences in a completely different way. He describes his work as coming from a place of authenticity built on real experiences rather than scripted performances.

“When you come see me do stand-up, it’s me up on stage — it’s not a fictional character,” Piven said. “These are absolutely drawn from my real life, but at the root of them, they’re all coming from a place of authenticity.”

Piven’s family roots run deep in the arts, and much of his recent work honors that legacy. He reflected on the influence of his late mother Joyce Piven, an actress and acting teacher who helped shape his creative journey. Fifteen years ago, she handed him a short story that became the foundation for a film they later worked on together.

“Starting with my mother, who handed me the short story out of The New Yorker 15 years ago and said, ‘There’s a great role in there for you’ — it became the best role of my life,” Piven said. “It’s the best work of my life and a tribute to my family. Unfortunately, it’s incredibly timely because I think there are a lot of misconceptions about Jewish culture.

“This film is a history lesson, but really, it’s just a brilliant fictional story written by the great Arthur Miller. The way I can contribute to this conversation about Jewish culture and history, and how it’s led to where we are today, is by telling stories — and this one means a lot to me.”

As he prepares to take the Sony Hall stage, Piven reflected on what continues to drive him after decades in entertainment.

“I’ve spent so much time on stage since I was 8,” he said. “I really love it up there. And we all need to laugh now more than ever… I really can’t wait to get back up there.”

“Life is a comedy,” Piven continued.

“We’re human, and we can become slaves to our thoughts and doubts and fears. We can allow ourselves to ruminate, or let all that go, be present, and not take everything so seriously — and that has been so helpful with my comedy.”

Jeremy Piven performs live at Sony Hall on Sunday, Oct. 19. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets and event details are available at sonyhall.com.