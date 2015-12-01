Jerry Seinfeld announces residency at Beacon Theatre

Jerry Seinfeld is coming to the Beacon Theatre.

Madison Square Garden Company announced Tuesday that Seinfeld will have a residency at the historic theater, starting in January. He will perform monthly at the Beacon as part of “Jerry Seinfeld: The Homestand.”

“My favorite theater in New York to perform in has always been the Beacon,” Seinfeld said in a statement. “Comedians live for certain houses that just feel ‘alive’ for some reason. The Beacon is that place for me and I am so excited to make it my new home.”

“As a renowned New Yorker whose brand of comedy is rooted in the Big Apple, we are honored to welcome Jerry to The Beacon, his neighborhood theater, for ‘Jerry Seinfeld: The Homestand,'” Madison Square Garden Company Chairman James L. Dolan said in a statement.

Seinfeld will perform Jan. 7, Feb. 18, March 2, April 14, May 4 and June 8. Tickets go on sale Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. and will cost $79-$175.

The Dolan family owns controlling interests in Madison Square Garden Company and Cablevision. Cablevision owns amNewYork.