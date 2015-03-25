First image of Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor revealed

Jesse Eisenberg’s latest turn as the head of a mega corporation is going to be more villainous, and less hairy.

The first image of the 31-year-old actor as Lex Luthor in “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” was posted online Wednesday on Entertainment Weekly indicating a serious and modern take on the Man of Steel’s bald arch nemesis.

Much of the plot and details of the movie are under wraps, but director Zack Snyder said fans can expect an exciting new take on Luthor, who was previously played by Gene Hackman and Kevin Spacey.

“Our Lex is disarming and he’s not fake,” he said. “He says what he believes and he says what’s on his mind.”

The movie, which stars Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck as the title roles, is set to premiere March 25, 2016.