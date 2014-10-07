Jessica Chastain: I was bullied as a child

“I was told every day at school that I was ugly.”

Jessica Chastain has revealed she was the target of bullies as a child.

“I was told every day at school that I was ugly. And that no one wanted to be my friend.” she told Glamour magazine.

“If I can do anything to help young girls and to be a cheerleader for people who sometimes have low self-esteem, I want to do that.”

The 37-year-old actress said she is also involved with the suicide-prevention organization To Write Love on Her Arms.

“I found it after Robin Williams died. They go into high schools and talk about depression and bullying and suicide,” she said.

The late Robin Williams funded Chastain’s acting scholarship to New York City’s Juilliard School.