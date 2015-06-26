Jimmy Fallon injures hand, ‘Tonight Show’ cancelled

It looks like this talk show host could use a hand.

NBC won’t be airing ‘The Tonight Show’ on Friday, June 26th due to Jimmy Fallon’s hand injury.

TMZ reports that after taping on Thursday night, Fallon dines at Upper East Side restaurant Scalinatella, ate with both able hands and headed home around 9 p.m.

After a reported left hand injury in his apartment this morning, Fallon headed to the hospital for surgery.

“Hey guys – unfortunately tonight’s taping has been cancelled due to Jimmy injuring his hand. He’s totally fine but we’ll be airing a repeat,” tweeted @FallonTonight on Friday afternoon.

Feel better Jimmy!