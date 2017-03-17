Jimmy Kimmel says Trump could learn from ‘Sesame Street,’ ‘Schoolhouse Rock’

Jimmy Kimmel just wants to tell Trump how to get to Sesame Street.

Jimmy Kimmel just wants to tell Donald Trump how to get to Sesame Street.

The late-night host analyzed Trump’s budget outline on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday night and came to a big conclusion: The president could benefit from some good ol’ time down on Sesame Street.

The budget, released on Thursday, proposes cuts to federal funding of agencies backing the Public Broadcast Service and Meals on Wheels, as well as The National Endowment for the Arts.

“Before he gets rid of ‘Sesame Street,’ I think we should make the president watch it a couple of times,” Kimmel said. “That show teaches so many things he needs to know.”

Like what, you ask?

Some of the life lessons Kimmel thinks Trump could learn with some help from Big Bird and the gang include spelling, sharing, listening to others and figuring out “which thing is bigger than the other.”

The burns didn’t end there. After catching up on some social and grammar skills, Kimmel suggests the president kick back with some “Schoolhouse Rock” to “find out how government works.”

Unfortunately, past episodes aren’t currently available for streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime or Hulu. No word yet on whether Kimmel has an old VHS lying around to share with him.

Kimmel also played a short “Celebrity Apprentice” parody showing Trump “already cleaning house at PBS,” starting with the firing of Big Bird.