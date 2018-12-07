Watch Jingle Ball online, live from Madison Square Garden 

Scoring tickets to Z100 Jingle Ball before the prices skyrocket isn’t an easy feat. This year, you’ll be able to skip the stress and watch online.

The iHeartRadio concert that brings together the year’s hottest Top 40 artists comes to Madison Square Garden Friday and the CW Network will exclusively stream all the radio hits and Christmas tunes live online.

The stream, which starts at 7 p.m. Friday, will be available for viewing at CWTV.com and The CW App.

It’ll also be live on iHeartRadio’s stations, including Z100.

That means you won’t have to wait for the taped television broadcast, which is set for Dec. 16, to see Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris and others take to the stage.

The Madison Square Garden concert falls in the middle of a 12-stop Jingle Ball tour which began in Dallas, Texas, in November.

Tickets are still available via Ticketmaster — if you’re willing to shell out up to $300 per seat. Consider a resale site for a slightly more reasonable rate, starting at $87 each.