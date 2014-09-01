Joan Rivers’ daughter: We’re ‘keeping our fingers crossed’

Joan Rivers, unconscious since going into cardiac arrest during an outpatient clinic procedure on Thursday, was reportedly being brought out of a medically induced coma at Mount Sinai Hospital Monday as fans and peers continued to voice their hopes and prayers that the 81-year-old would recover.

“Thank you for your continued love and support. We are keeping our fingers crossed,” her daughter, Melissa Rivers said in a statement Sunday.

“Please, please, let #JoanRivers pull through…” Bette Midler tweeted Sunday, adding her voice to a growing online chorus of wishers.

“Pray for Joan. One of the best ever,” Chris Rock had tweeted on Friday and Saturday.

Amy Schumer, Lena Dunham, Sherri Shepherd, Kelly Osbourne and Seth Rogen also channeled positive vibes for the vinegar-voiced and acid-tongued comedienne, QVC impresario and “Fashion Police” host via Twitter.

Physicians began the process of bringing Rivers out of her coma but were uncertain whether Rivers would be able to regain all her faculties, according to the Daily News. Rivers’ family is considering a lawsuit against Yorkville Endoscopy, the facility where Rivers was reportedly undergoing a procedure on her vocal chords when she went into respiratory and cardiac arrest, according to a family friend quoted in the paper.