John Lithgow takes one-man show to Broadway; ‘Cruel Intentions’ musical to make downtown return

Stage and screen actor John Lithgow will return to Broadway later this season in the one-man show “John Lithgow: Stories by Heart,” which will be produced by the Roundabout Theatre Company and play the American Airlines Theatre beginning Dec. 21. Under the direction of Daniel Sullivan, Lithgow will tell stories inspired by his own family as well as various characters created by authors Ring Lardner and P.G. Wodehouse. An earlier incarnation of the show was produced Off-Broadway by Lincoln Center Theater in 2008.

‘Cruel Intentions’ musical to make downtown return

A new musical version of the 1999 teen flick “Cruel Intentions” will return to the (Le) Poisson Rouge for a short run beginning Nov. 17. It received a “pop-up” premiere at the downtown concert venue earlier this year. Its score is made up of songs from the film’s soundtrack and other ’90s pop-rock hits. “Cruel Intentions” is a contemporary take on the French novel “Les Liaisons Dangereuses,” which was adapted for the stage by Christopher Hampton.

Rashad to take the stake as ‘Saint Joan’

Three-time Tony nominee Condola Rashad (who just appeared in “A Doll’s House, Part 2”) will return to Broadway in April as the title character of George Bernard Shaw’s rarely performed 1923 historic drama “Saint Joan,” which will be produced by Manhattan Theatre Club at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Daniel Sullivan will direct.

English director Peter Hall dies at 86

The lights of Broadway will be dimmed for one minute Friday night in honor of Peter Hall, one of the most influential English directors of the 20th century, who died Monday at 86. Hall founded the Royal Shakespeare Company and later led London’s National Theatre.

Creel and Baldwin extend ‘Dolly!’ stay, Stemp in the wings

Following last week’s hot news that Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber will take over for Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce in “Hello, Dolly!” in January, word now comes that co-stars Gavin Creel (who won a Tony as Cornelius Hackl) and Kate Baldwin (Irene Molloy) have extended their runs in the musical, and that Charlie Stemp (who has won acclaim in London in “Half A Sixpence”) will inherit the role of Barnaby Tucker from Taylor Trensch (who is heading to “Dear Evan Hansen”).

Spotted…

Billy Idol at “1984”… Jim Carrey and Darrell Hammond at “The Terms of My Surrender”… Regis Philbin at “Waitress.”