John Oliver offers remedies to New Year’s Eve blues

“Tell your friends your cousin is sick… or just say you’re having a cleanse.”

Attention, anyone who believes New Year’s Eve is a colossal letdown: John Oliver feels your pain.

The comedian posted a special web segment of his show “Last Week Tonight” online Monday where he ripped New Year’s, which he dubbed “the worst,” for bringing misery and stress to people all over the world.

“New Year’s Eve is like the death of a pet. You know it’s going to happen but somehow you’re never really prepared for how truly awful it is,” he said.

Oliver offered some excuses to avoid the drunken parties and stress on Dec. 31: Tell your friends your cousin is sick (make up a disease) or just say you’re having a cleanse. Alternatively, you could blow off New Year’s celebrations completely by watching all five “Die Hard” movies.