Actor John Stamos charged with driving under the influence

The “Grandfathered” star will be arraigned Friday.

Actor John Stamos has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

The star of the Fox sitcom “Grandfathered” faces one misdemeanor charge stemming from his June 12 arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence in Beverly Hills, Calif. The prosecutor’s office did not identify the substance, though.

A witness told police that Stamos, 52, was “behaving strangely and driving erratically,” at the time.

The actor, know for his role on “Full House,” faces a possible maximum sentence of 6 months in county jail if convicted, according to the district attorney.

Stamos will be arraigned in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday.