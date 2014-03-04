John Travolta ‘lets go’ his bad feelings about Oscar night flub

John Travolta has forgiven himself for his Oscar night flub, when he pronounced Idina Menzel as “Adele Dazeem,” even if …

“I’ve been beating myself up all day. Then I thought…what would Idina Menzel say, She’d say, ‘Let it go, let it go! Idina is incredibly talented and I am so happy ‘Frozen’ took home two Oscars Sunday night,” Travolta said in a statement released through his publicists Tuesday.

Travolta mispronounced Menzel’s name as he introduced her before she performed the Oscar-winning “Let It Go” song from “Frozen.” His mistake spawned a flood of viral jokes and memes, fake Twitter accounts, and an Adele Dazeem Slate widget to “Travoltify” proper names.