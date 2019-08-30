Just call it a Jonas Brothers weekend.

A pop-up shop dedicated to the brothers' "Happiness Begins" tour has opened in New York City for Labor Day weekend. The store, located at 430 W. 15th St., is loaded with Jonas Brothers-branded merch, including tees, sweatshirts, hats and other "new and exclusive" items.

An event listing for the Jonas Brothers pop-up says signed memorabilia will be available for purchase. A few lucky fans may even be able to score free tickets to the reunited band's Madison Square Garden tour date, set for Friday night, during a promised giveaway.

The store, a takeover of the pre-existing Shop Nation retail space, is set to remain in Chelsea through Saturday. Fans can shop the merch on until 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

It comes on the heels of Taylor Swift's "Lover Experience" pop-up, which brought hundreds to Chelsea Aug. 23-25. The shop opened in celebration of her "Lover" album release. Singer Shawn Mendes opened his own temporary experience, "This Is Shawn," in NYC that same weekend to promote his two-night stint at Barclays Center.

For their reunion, the Jonas Brothers set three "Happiness Begins" tour dates in the city: A two-night run at MSG (Thursday and Friday), followed by a Nov. 23 date at Barclays Center. The brothers also performed an exclusive show at Webster Hall on Aug. 20.