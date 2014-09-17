Jonny Greenwood brings ‘There Will Be Blood’ score to Uptown theater

Instead of hiring one of Hollywood’s big-name composers to score his masterpiece film “There Will Be Blood,” Paul Thomas Anderson turned the responsibility over to Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood. The result? A Grammy nomination, a soundtrack album that held its own in the eyes of both critics and consumers and a haunting companion to one of the 21st century’s best films.

Greenwood, who will perform the score with the Wordless Music Orchestra at the United Palace Theatre, is far from the first popular musician to be handed the responsibility of providing the bulk of a film’s music, though. Here are five other times that a radio-friendly artist has provided the bulk of a movie’s soundtrack — and five other concerts we’d love to see come to life.

AIR

‘The Virgin Suicides’

The dreamy downbeat electronica of the French duo matched up perfectly with Sofia Coppola’s debut film. A live performance would require bringing in plenty of outside help, but it sounds like the perfect summer outdoor show.

AIMEE MANN

‘Magnolia’

Along with “Save Me” becoming one of Mann’s biggest hits, it’s a note-perfect depiction of

codependency. It’s a great fit for the world that Anderson creates, especially when it comes to the film’s incompetent cop Jim and addict Claudia.

BADLY DRAWN BOY

‘About a Boy’

The appropriately-named Boy put together a collection of folk rock for the adaptation of the Nick Hornby novel. If nothing else, a performance of the soundtrack would give Americans an increasingly rare chance to see the British singer-songwriter in person again.

PRINCE

‘Purple Rain’

The diminutive legend often performs the title track and others from the 1984 classic in concert. His conversion to the Jehovah’s Witness faith, however, has meant an unwillingness to perform raunchier songs like “Darling Nikki.” Maybe he’d do the “Batman” soundtrack instead?

TALKING HEADS

‘True Stories’

While the soundtrack itself is not known for much beyond a great music video (the karaoke-themed “Wild Wild Life”) and being the genesis of Radiohead’s name, the show would at least force David Byrne and his ex-bandmates into the same room again, and maybe finally trigger a dream reunion tour.

If you go: Jonny Greenwood performs ‘There Will Be Blood’ with the Wordless Music Orchestra at the United Palace Theatre on Friday tomorrow and Saturday at 8 p.m., 4140 Broadway, 212-568-6700, $59-$99