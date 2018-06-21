LATEST PAPER
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to host ‘Comedy Central’s Roast of Bruce Willis’

The two actors co-starred in the Rian Johnson sci-fi film “Looper.”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, right, will be the roastmaster for the "Comedy Central's Roast of Bruce Willis" in July. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez

By Vinnie Mancuso Special to amNewYork
Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been tapped as host for “Comedy Central’s Roast of Bruce Willis.”

Which, thanks to Rian Johnson’s sci-fi clone-drama “Looper,” is a lot like Gordon-Levitt roasting himself.

“I’ve looked up to Bruce my whole life. I was genuinely honored to work alongside him and, in essence, PLAY him when we made ‘Looper’ together,” Gordon-Levitt said in a statement. “He has treated me with absolutely nothing but warmth and kindness. And so I look forward to mercilessly making fun of him on TV.”

The night of mockery and inevitable bald jokes is scheduled to tape at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on July 14, with a July 29 premiere date on Comedy Central. The network — which has hosted roasts in the past for the likes of Justin Bieber, Charlie Sheen and President Donald Trump in the past — will announce the lineup of comedians and roasters at a later date.

