‘Jurassic World,’ Lego, and more to see at New York Comic Con

Beyond getting autographs, attending panels or shopping, there’s still lots to do at New York Comic Con. Here are a …

Beyond getting autographs, attending panels or shopping, there’s still lots to do at New York Comic Con. Here are a few things we’re excited for:

See the gates to “Jurassic World” and get a photo with a Velociraptor.

In celebration of the upcoming “Jurassic World” Blu-ray and DVD release, you can take photos with a raptor and, if you stop by on Saturday between 10-10:30 a.m., star Nick Robinson. Located at the NYCC main entrance.

Get immersed in the world of ‘Locke & Key’

The popular graphic novel by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez has been turned into an audio production featuring the voices of Tatiana Maslany, Haley Joel Osment and Kate Mulgrew by Audible. At NYCC, they’ll be bringing in a special 360-degree CG experience taking you into the world. Located at Audible’s booth at NC04.

See the next big LEGO thing

This is still under embargo as of press time, but we’ve seen the new property already and know you’ll want to find your way to their brick both at 1436 to see the new toy line, complete with giant Lego sculptures.

Look at all the Funko vinyl figures

This company makes wonderful vinyl statues of, most likely, all your favorite TV shows, movies, comics, books, etc. Seriously, there are tons of them, from Bambi to Batman to “The Breakfast Club” characters to Eli Manning. One of those has to appeal to you. Find them at booth 722.

Take pictures of cosplayers

So many people come to the convention in elaborate, often amazing costumes. Bask in the glory of their creative might, but make sure you’re polite and ask before you take a picture.